University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.

UM Day begins at 1 p.m. with a variety of events and tours. Then, prospective students and families can celebrate the day at UM with “A Night in the Psalms with Shane & Shane,” a free praise and worship concert. This concert will be held Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn.

The Shane & Shane concert is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert beneath the oaks.

There is still time to RSVP for the Feb. 10 UM Day. For more information and to register to attend the visit day, go to //umobile.edu/umday.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

