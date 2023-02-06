U.S. River Cruises Offer New, Unique Destinations

Information provided by American Queen Voyages:

Travel has seen a great shift in the past few years, and many are now looking at travel from a completely different perspective. American travelers are seeking out unique, mindful trips including domestic destinations that are a bit closer to home yet still hold a sense of adventure. Gone are the days of crowded over traveled locales, today’s travelers are seeking out small town, authentic experiences. The United States has much to offer in the way of unexpected, adventurous places to discover and, as travel continues to rebound, what better way to explore a vast array of unique destinations and itineraries than aboard a river cruise!

Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages, is onboard the American Countess at the Port of Morgan City, Louisiana to discuss the resurgence of the North American river cruise and share details on navigating North America’s legendary rivers, Great Lakes, and iconic shores from the Atlantic and Pacific coasts to the great land of Alaska.

TRENDING ITINIERARIES INCLUDE:

2023 KENTUCKY DERBY CRUISE: The nine-day voyage begins with a pre-cruise hotel at Louisville’s fabled Brown Hotel on Monday, May 1. Itinerary highlights include competing in the annual Great American Steamboat Race while onboard, lectures by horse racing historians and a new celebration of Kentucky cuisine with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. A limited number of escorted VIP 2023 Kentucky Derby ticket packages are available for additional purchase.

EXPLORE THE GREAT LAKES: Kicking off the 2023 Great Lakes season in Toronto in May, Ocean Voyager™ and Ocean Navigator™ will each include a permanent lecturer on each sailing, holding the title of Lakelorian, The Lakelorian will lead lectures, host discussions and answer questions throughout the journey. Port highlights include exploring the Victorian-era charm of Mackinac Island, historic Soo Locks, breathtaking Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world, the world-famous Horseshoe Falls of Niagara Falls, the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

GET YOUR SPORTS, CINEMA AND HISTORY FIX: Shore excursion highlights of the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers itinerary include “The Field of Dreams” Experience which takes you to the very baseball field featured in the 1989 Academy Award winning film; enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime historical experience while exploring the Anheuser Museum and Estate. Constructed in 1867, the home includes family heirlooms, a family library, and portraits of the Anheuser family; stop and smell the roses at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens. Here, travelers will explore the wind sculptures, woven baskets, Koi ponds, Rose Garden, and much more.

EXPEDITIONS TO ALASKA: Guests can expect up-close encounter travel experiences in The Last Frontier, working closely with the seasoned expedition team exploring secluded coves by Zodiac or kayak spotting wildlife.

ALL-INCLUSIVE PERKS: Cruises include all-inclusive amenities including 1-night Pre-cruise Hotel Stay with free ground transfers between hotel and vessel, unlimited guided tours, gourmet dining and more.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.