Watch vs Warning(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy.

When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet.

When you have a “taco warning”, you have a taco.

So the basic difference between a watch and a warning is that the ingredients are there for a watch and you need to have a plan.

For a warning the event is occurring, imminent or likely. You need to take action.

We generally see watches over a broad area. Warnings are for a specific area when the event is happening.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

