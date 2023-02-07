Advertise With Us
1 person shot on Burden Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a man has been shot on Burden Street and is dealing with a life-threatening injury.

FOX10 news is on the scene and we will provide updates when more information becomes available.

