1 person shot on Burden Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a man has been shot on Burden Street and is dealing with a life-threatening injury.

FOX10 news is on the scene and we will provide updates when more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.