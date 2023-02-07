MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:

Rhoda Melendez, Author

Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.

As both her parents were born and raised in counties north of Mobile County, Mrs. Melendez was surprised to learn from her mother a mere few years ago that her great-grandmother had lived at the Protestant Orphanage located on Dauphin Street. Upon investigation, detailed monthly secretarial notes were discovered, written by the women who founded the Home, and it was in those notes that her great-grandmother’s name was uncovered, leading to the book, 911 Dauphin St.

Mrs. Melendez is self-published. Copies of the book can be obtained from Bookbaby.com

Book review short excerpts:

The descriptive language of the book is almost poetic and allows the reader to see the person or scene and yet keep a curious sense of imagination. The book reminds me of Fried Green Tomatoes by Fannie Flagg and The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd. I highly recommend it!

This is a story of strength, truth and hope. You will know Rhoda is a “southern girl” by her wonderful dialogue and familiar places she mentions in Mobile, her hometown. You’ll love this book.

This book captivated me right from the start. Nell’s struggles, the interactions with others and her determination to keep moving forward is heartwarming and inspiring. The characters are so real and their dialogue reminded me of days as a child with my own family.

911 Dauphin St. is the first novel by Rhoda Melendez, and I hope it’s not the last. It’s a journey into 19th century life, with genuine dialogue, and characters that are so real-life they seem more historical than fictional.

