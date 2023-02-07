Advertise With Us
Actor Greg Grunberg discusses new video series “The Care Giver”

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Grunberg is an actor who has appeared in many movies and TV shows. But the roles closest to his heart are father, caregiver and advocate to his own son, Jake who is living with epilepsy.

Now Greg is hosting an inspirational online video series called “The Care Giver,” where he travels across the county helping tell stories of others in the epilepsy community. He meets with caregivers and those they care for, learning more about their personal experiences living with rare and severe epilepsies, the struggles they’ve had to overcome, and their journeys to find treatment.

Interview provided by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

