Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

AL sample driver license for an adult((Source: ALEA))
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to add emergency contacts to their driver’s license.

This helps first responders to alert your loved ones in the event you are involved in a crash or have a medical emergency and are unable to provide those emergency contacts.

It takes less than five minutes - you will need the persons name, phone number, and address. First responders will then be able to easily scan your ID and call that emergency contact.

“This feature began in 2019, however it appears that there are several citizens out there that are still not aware… once again we just encourage everyone to go ahead and take a few moments out of your day and enter an emergency contact person,” said Cpl. Reginal King.

Here’s how to add your emergency contact:

  • Go to alea.gov and scroll down to “Emergency Contact.” 
  • You will then be prompted to enter some personal information and a contact of your choosing.
  • Once you submit that form, first responders can easily scan your ID in the event of an accident and call your emergency contact.

