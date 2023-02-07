Arrest made in a domestic violence burglary from July

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested today on a domestic violence warrant from July, according to MPD.

Police said they arrested Deontae Deeds, 20, and have charged him with first degree domestic violence after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, destroyed her personal items and fired multiple shots outside of her residence.

The incident happened on July 22, 2022 at Manchester Oaks Apartments and nobody was injured, according to authorities.

