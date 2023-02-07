Advertise With Us
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrests Texas man on drug trafficking charge

Kenneth Pittman
Kenneth Pittman(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County led to the arrest of a Texas man on a drug trafficking charge.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Kenneth Pittman’s vehicle on Interstate 65 Monday. On approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled marijuana, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, ecstasy tablets and 9 ounces of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pittman, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, was also charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

