Battleship Park Living History Crew Drill

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come see history come to life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Living History Crew Drill. Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These historical reenactors, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, demonstrate what life aboard ship was like during wartime. They share stories from our original crewmen, conduct weapons briefings, and demonstrate drills while aboard ship.

Be on the deck of the USS ALABAMA at 1:00 p.m. when “Call to Battle Stations” is sounded. Enemy aircraft will attack the ship, and the crewmen will defend her with their guns blazing! Deep South Radio Club will be transmitting from Radio Central. The drill is open to the public and included with the day’s admission.

For more information on the Living History Crew Drill, please call Ashleigh Kerr at 251-287-3636.

https://www.ussalabama.com/

