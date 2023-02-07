Advertise With Us
Doing Good: Penelope House

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting Penelope House. Penelope House provides emergency shelter and comprehensive services to victims of Domestic Violence and their children in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw Counties.

24 hour crisis line 251-342-8994

www.penelopehouse.org

The 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival, a celebration of all things chocolate, will be held at The Grounds on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with all proceeds to benefit Penelope House.

Admission is free for children 13 & under; General admission $3.00 in advance- tickets available after February 18th at Bloomin’ Lollipops, EllenJay, Flour Girls, Penelope’s

Closet, and Three Georges; $5.00 day of the event. Parking is free. Call for more details (251-342-2809), like Mobile Chocolate Festival on facebook, and/or visit www.mobilechocolatefestival.com

