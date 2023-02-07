Doing Good: Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting Penelope House. Penelope House provides emergency shelter and comprehensive services to victims of Domestic Violence and their children in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw Counties.

24 hour crisis line 251-342-8994

www.penelopehouse.org

The 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival, a celebration of all things chocolate, will be held at The Grounds on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with all proceeds to benefit Penelope House.

Admission is free for children 13 & under; General admission $3.00 in advance- tickets available after February 18th at Bloomin’ Lollipops, EllenJay, Flour Girls, Penelope’s

Closet, and Three Georges; $5.00 day of the event. Parking is free. Call for more details (251-342-2809), like Mobile Chocolate Festival on facebook, and/or visit www.mobilechocolatefestival.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.