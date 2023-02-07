Flash Flooding Awarness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Flash flooding is a major commuting danger along the Gulf Coast. If it’s raining heavy, it doesn’t have to rain long to cause major issues. About a foot of fast-running floodwater can float a car, while 18-24 inches can float a SUV.

We usually say - turn around, don’t drown. You do not want to drive into water when you don’t know how deep it is.

When flash flooding happens, we’ll get flash flood warnings. This is when dangerous flooding is happening or will happen soon.

Every once in a great while we’ll get what’s called a flash flood emergency. That’s an exceedingly rare situation when there’s already catastrophic flooding occurring.

