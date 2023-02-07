Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.

Investigators said Ernest Jett, Jr. opened fire around a campsite Saturday afternoon near Campbellton, FL. Jett will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and numerous other charges. He was arrested after a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies from both Florida and Alabama.

According to investigators, a group of horse trainers were conducting bird hunting field trials over the weekend and were camping near Jett’s property. Witnesses told deputies, Jett emerged from a nearby wood line and began firing into the camp area, striking campers and horse trailers. Dr. Susan Wells was hit in the leg. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said she was treated at a local hospital and released.

No gun was initially found during Ernest Jett’s arrest but a K-9 tracking team was able to locate several items belonging to him, including the weapon investigators said was used in the shooting. Both Jackson County, FL and Houston County, AL law enforcement have history dealing with Jett and said he’s known to have mental health challenges. At this time, deputies don’t know what his motive may have been.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said more warrants are being drawn up. The extradition process has been started and they hope to have Ernest Jett, Jr. brought back to Florida sometime mid-week.

Dr. Susan Wells is semi-retired from her practice at the Lillian Vet Hospital. She is back home in Baldwin County, but her coworkers only had limited communication with her on Monday. Wells reached out to Fox 10 News late Monday and said she’d had a doctors appointment and is doing okay.

---

