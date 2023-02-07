MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10.

Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.

The event is free to the first 100 participants at each of three locations and will take place at ProHealth, 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd. in Mobile; Thomas Fitness Center, 212 Hospital Dr., Ste A in Fairhope; and North Baldwin Fitness Center, 2115 Hand Ave. in Bay Minette.

