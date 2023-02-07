Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized.

According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“It is an area that should be respected by all people who visit,” a Facebook post stated with a photo showing the vandalism.

They are asking that if anyone knows the culprit(s), to contact the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the Attorney General’s office at 601-656-4507.

You can also report anonymously by calling or texting 844-601-1308.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flash Flooding Awareness
Flash Flooding Awarness
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
A Mobile pool company owner facing 14 counts of theft by deception
A Mobile pool company owner facing 14 counts of theft by deception
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees