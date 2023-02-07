Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge.

Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.

Mobile Police Department investigators also said Lewis and three others are charged with the murders of Brazy’s grandparents, Tony and Leila Lewis, in February 2021. The grandparents died when gunmen fired into their home, triggering an explosion which destroyed the residence in the Happy Hill community.

