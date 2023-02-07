Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot in the leg and foot following a physical altercation at a Moss Point gas station Monday morning, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says.

Chief Ashley says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Moss Point Express on the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chief Ashley says what started as a physical altercation between two males escalated into one of the males, Gabriel Trayvon Turk-Magee, shooting the other.

The victim was transported to Singing River via ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Turk-Magee turned himself in to the Moss Point Police Department about 2 hours after the shooting, according to Chief Ashley. He was charged with aggravated assault, but bonded out of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center at $25,000 Monday night.

