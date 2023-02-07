Miracle on the Bay Parade to benefit St. Jude

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Mardi Gras in Mobile and it’s time to ride for the kids of St. Jude!

Bill Black and Shelby Mitchell from 95 KJS/iHeartRadio Gulf Coast stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the Miracle on the Bay Parade benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The parade takes place Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. following the Order of Venus Parade on Route A in downtown Mobile.

---

