Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted.

Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished.

FOX 10 News went through the 14-page indictment and totaled up the cost of all the money Wilson is accused of stealing from the victims, and the price tag was over $416,000.

One of the alleged victims Kyle Malmay came forward about losing thousands of dollars to Wilson.

Last year, Malmay sat down with FOX 10 News after he says Wilson deceived him out of $26,000 to build a pool.

Malmay showed photos of just a hole in the ground with boards over it and says that was the only work done.

“It was probably the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. Doug came highly, highly recommended,” Malmay said. “I guess at some point he had a great reputation and I just don’t think that’s what he’ll be known for anymore. I really hope that the DA is able to come to some sort of resolution on this.”

The district attorney is already at work.

Wilson was hit with the indictment last week.

He was originally charged with nine counts of theft by deception in September.

But less than a month later he was booked into Metro Jail again. This time five more alleged victims were added on bringing the total to 14.

He is currently out on bond.

Malmay says Wilson has made no effort to give him his money back or complete the project.

“The work has not been done. He has not tried to do anything to make it right. He still has my money,” Malmay said. “To this point all I’ve had is a big mess to clean up.”

Malmay says he had to spend thousands more to remove the eroded wood in his yard.

According to the court documents, some of the cases go back as far as 2019.

A headache many of his former clients are still battling.

It’s unclear when Wilson will appear in court.

FOX 10 News hopes to speak to his attorney Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.