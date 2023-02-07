More humid air returns; chance for showers, storms later in week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The temps aren’t as chilly this morning as mild and more humid air is working its way back in to the Gulf Coast weather pattern. Most of you were in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll climb to the low 70s again later this afternoon.

There will be a few scattered showers in the mix with rain coverage at 30%. We won’t see anything too heavy when these showers appear. The main window for showers and storms will come early Thursday morning. As of now the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 with gusty winds as the main threat. The latest model guidance is wanting to move the clouds and showers out slower, even after the temps fall. Highs will drop down to the 57-60 degree range for Saturday and Sunday with morning temps down into the mid to upper 30s. Some rain could continue to fall on Friday with rain coverage at 40% and only a 10% chance of showers will exist for Saturday with no rain for Sunday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.