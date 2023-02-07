OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events.
Krewe Du Kidz Parade
February 11th
2:30pm
Puppy Gras Parade
February 18th
2:30pm
OWA Mardi Gras Party and Parade
February 19th
2:00pm
Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s)
February 19th
8:00pm
Slaughter Gras
February 10th – March 5th
6:00pm – 9:00pm
For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/
OWA
205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535
Phone: 251-369-6100 www.visitowa.com
---
