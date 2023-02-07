OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events.

Krewe Du Kidz Parade

February 11th

2:30pm

Puppy Gras Parade

February 18th

2:30pm

OWA Mardi Gras Party and Parade

February 19th

2:00pm

Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s)

February 19th

8:00pm

Slaughter Gras

February 10th – March 5th

6:00pm – 9:00pm

For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100 www.visitowa.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.