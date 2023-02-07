Pensacola temporarily renames airport ‘Pensacola Intergalactic Airport’ to celebrate Pensacon

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! The comic convention starts February 24.

And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”

The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pensacon.

“It’s just a fun event to people watch and look at all of the amazing costumes and cosplayers. They have vendors and artists here. Some wonderful artists. They’re activities going on all the time. There are two costume contests going on over the weekend,” Lavonne French said.

Some of your favorite characters, voice actors, and artists will be there as well. Making it an all-inclusive event.

“They do an amazing job of creating an event that everyone can identify with. Not just one genre or the other. But they bring in guests that appeal to everyone,” French said.

Mayor D.C. Reeves and the city of Pensacola couldn’t ask for much more.

“Not only do we see the big numbers. The 25-million-dollars of economic impact in the last decade. But I can tell you from the ground floor. From the hospitality level, what an impact it had on our business and our employees to have all of this excitement around for the weekend,” Mayor Reeves said.

Tickets are available now. 2023 Pensacon is February 24th through February 26th.

---

