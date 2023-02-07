Positively Disney releases new Disney-inspired cookbook

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kimberley Bouchard, the creator, and writer of the Positively Disney series, is an award-winning and bestselling author, educator, entrepreneur, podcaster, and speaker. She grew up watching the Wonderful World of Disney on television on Sunday nights. She has visited Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, cruised with Disney, and is a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World.

She loves all things Disney and although Mickey has her heart, she unabashedly admits that Donald Duck is her guy. Originally from Canada, she now resides in both the Seattle and Orlando areas with her husband, their three children, and various critters.

About the Positively Disney Book Series:

The bestselling Positively Disney books were written with much gratitude from the actors, artists, Imagineers, cast members, and guests from the Disney and Star Wars communities who were kind enough to share their stories with her. These communities showed her a wonderful way of bringing people together through a shared love and magic of Disney and Star Wars.

Kimberly says the magic has the capacity to heal, instill a dream, draw people together, evoke kindness and compassion, and above all, make people happy. And this is reflected in the stories from the folks aged 5 years to 100 years that contributed them from 12 countries around the world.

About the Positively Disney Cookbook:

The award-winning Positively Disney cookbook is all about bringing the magic to the kitchen table. Over 100 recipes fill the book from actors and artists from various Disney and Star Wars films along with original Mousketeers, the voices of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy Duck, and other notable celebrities.

Filled with anecdotal stories behind the recipes, this book will have you “gobbling” up each and every page. It is a treasure trove of memories and delicious dishes from the celebrities themselves, shared with you, the reader.

Working with the charity, Feeding America, 50% of proceeds will be donated to help fight hunger and feed American families in our own backyards.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Disney Cookbook, or other Positively Disney books, they can be purchased on Amazon.

---

