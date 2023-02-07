Products for healthier eating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 is here, which means time for new resolutions, goals and a healthier lifestyle overall for most. Nearly 50% of people wanted to lose weight in 2019 and that percentage hovers between 25 and 50% every year. In fact, it is one of the top new year’s resolutions, along with living healthier, in general.

AlcoEats put togethers a list of some must-have pantry items to stock up on that will help you lose weight, get healthy and fight cravings to help you reach your goals!

Kahwa Tea - Used for centuries in many Central Asian countries, Kahwa tea is a traditional blend known for its help with digestion, metabolism support, immune health, and skin health.

What better way to start the new year and withstand the first days of cold January than with a cozy cup of tea that warms the soul and brings peace and serenity while also cleansing the body. Once again, AlcoEats brings forward its unique signature, combining flavors and nutrition, and announces the latest addition to its line: Nama, Ayurvedic Detox Tea.

The delicious blend of Kahwa tea, crafted by the team of flavors experts at AlcoEats, is designed to help detoxify the body and provide a range of health benefits. Perfect to pair for an afternoon snack with the “Mi-Amore” sweet cashews or ideal to cozy up in the morning with a gratitude journal and a meditation ritual, Nama Tea adds a new AlcoEats healthy and delicious pantry must-have, always with clean and authentic natural ingredients to complement every occasion and every time of the day.

The Ayurvedic Detox Nama Tea is made with only the finest ingredients of a Kahwa tea, including green tea leaves and a blend of traditional Ayurvedic herbs such as ginger and saffron. This unique combination helps to stimulate the body’s natural detoxification processes, aiding in removing toxins and impurities.

In addition, Nama Tea also provides a host of other health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, green tea leaves can help to protect the body from the harmful effects of free radicals by naturally cleansing the body of toxins. The spices in the blend add more anti-inflammatory properties, making it the perfect way to be energized and feel prepared to face the day ahead.

With tea being the second most consumed beverage in the world, and by fusing health benefits with aroma and delicious exotic flavors, Nama Ayurvedic Detox Kahwa Tea will be the perfect match whether someone is looking to support the body’s natural detoxification processes or simply enjoy a delicious, healthy warm beverage.

The new delicious and comforting Nama Tea is an easy and effective way to improve overall health and well-being. Its new rich and deep notes will complete AlcoEats’ extensive line of high-quality and delicious sauces, seasonings, nuts, and premium coffees, growing the versatile line perfect for adding flavor and depth to any dish and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Perfect for complementing a day of healthful eating or balancing a less healthy day, Nama Tea will be launched in January, right on time for National Hot Tea Month and New Year’s resolutions.

For more information, visit: https://alcoeats.com/products/ayurvedic-detox-green-tea

Indian spices have a number of health benefits that make them a great substitution for losing weight and getting healthy in the new year. Some of these benefits include:

•Indian spices are loaded with antioxidants, which help to protect cells from damage and prevent chronic diseases.

•Many Indian spices, such as turmeric, ginger, and cumin, have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body and promote weight loss.

•Indian spices are rich in vitamins and minerals, which can help to support the body’s natural healing processes and improve overall health.

•Using Indian spices in cooking can help to add flavor and taste to dishes without adding calories, making them a great option for those trying to lose weight.

•Indian spices can help to boost the metabolism and increase the body’s ability to burn fat, making them an effective tool for weight loss.

AlcoEats is helping people have the unique flavors of Indian cuisine at home, and providing some International flavors for your meals and snacks! We believe a healthier world, begins with eating healthy. Exploring something new is difficult but, exploring new cuisine shouldn’t be. We believe everybody is an explorer. We provide relatable, easy to use ingredients for your everyday use, so you keep exploring new flavors every day.

•AlcoEats is a more gourmet way to prepare and enjoy Indian flavors

•AlcoEats saves 30 minutes of time and efforts in the kitchen – under 15 minutes of prep, almost 200 times quicker

•AlcoEats uses all natural, very high quality, selective ingredients such as cashew-based gravies

•All whole ingredients, lower in calorie with a really “good punch of taste;” good to eat on a daily basis

Bring out the International chef in you, by getting Indian spices, seasonings and a variety of herbs online in the US to cook quick and tasty Indian food.

And AlcoEats, just add water, indie bowls makes it easy to enjoy, authentic Indian cuisine, at home or on the go!

Looking for some great recipe ideas from AlcoEats: https://alcoeats.com/blogs/recipes

For more information, visit: www.alcoeats.com

Chickpeas are a great substitution for losing weight and getting healthy in the new year because they are low in calories and high in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. They are also a great source of plant-based protein, which can help support weight loss and overall health.

Chickpeas are versatile and can be easily added to a variety of dishes, making them a convenient and healthy option for those looking to make healthier food choices in the new year.

Festive Chickpeas have reinvented the chickpea, unhusking it to give it big crunch and even bigger flavor! All while being packed with protein and unbelievably goo food you!

Festive Chickpeas have ZERO preservatives, are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free and are 100% vegan to accommodate every snacker’s lifestyle. Aside from being plentiful with protein and nutritious, they’re exploding with flavor. Each pocket-sized bag is abundant in fiber, iron and potassium, has 10 grams of protein and no trans fats. The crispy chickpeas are dusted with ocean-fresh sea salt – making them an easy and equally satiating alternative to potato chips.

Think you’ll still miss out on your favorite sour cream and onion indulgence? Think again! Festive Chickpeas are celebrating snack time one step further with new fun flavors, including Sour Cream and Onion, Sweet & Smoky BBQ and Ranch – because who wants to live without such tangy, savory flavor in their life?

Festive Foods is introducing chickpeas to a new generation of people making it crunchy, crispy full of protein and fiber; satisfying flavor.

Find Festive Chickpeas at www.feelfestive.com and coming soon to Amazon. Festive Chickpeas are available in variety packs of 1-ounce and 2-ounce snack bags. Save 10% when getting them on auto ship!

Cashews are a great substitution for losing weight and getting healthy in the new year because they are low in calories and high in protein, which can help promote weight loss and support muscle growth. They are also rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Additionally, they are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can support overall health and well-being.

Funny Nuts

These uniquely flavored cashews pack a punch when it comes to taste! Peri Peri, Taco, Ranch, Cheddar….you will definitely have a favorite…or maybe two or three! From sweet to savory, flavorful to spicy, these cashews have flavors for every craving you have! Like your cashews plain…we’ve got you covered, too! These cashews are farmed in the landscape of India and are peppered with natural flavors for a healthy and tasty source of energy. Made with 100% natural ingredients, designated Halal, Paleo friendly. Tastier, Healthier, Better. The reason’s simple: We stay pure. You can also now get your Funny Nuts in easy to take with you pouches! Great for travel and on the go! Have a sweet tooth…the NEW Mi Amore Sweet Cashews will have you coming back for more every time! These sweet treats are the perfect size snack for when you have a craving for something sweet and will help you skip the cookies, cakes and other goodies that will take you off track of your goals. Chocolate Espresso, White Chocolate and Cinnamon & Sugar…you will definitely have a hard time choosing a favorite!

For more information, please visit: https://alcoeats.com/collections/cashews

Marinades can be a great substitution for losing weight and getting healthy in the new year because they add flavor to food without adding a lot of calories or unhealthy ingredients. Many marinades are made with healthy, low-fat ingredients such as vinegar, lemon juice, and herbs, which can help to add flavor and moisture to lean meats without adding extra fat or calories. Additionally, marinades can be used to season vegetables and other healthy dishes, providing a tasty and satisfying alternative to high-calorie condiments and sauces. This can help to promote weight loss and overall health by reducing caloric intake and increasing the intake of healthy, nutrient-rich foods.

Elda’s Kitchen sauces are small batch, artisan-made sauces that are vegan friendly, gluten-free, verified non-GMO and contain no preservatives, msg or high fructose corn syrup, so you can grill without the guilt!

•Elda’s Kitchen sauces coat foods on the outside and gets flavors inside.

•Fool-proof, versatile flavor profiles that can be layered

•Elda’s flavor profiles can be used as is or can work into many different recipes with layers of ingredients, not just as a marinade.

•Elda’s Kitchen cooking and grilling sauces are perfectly sized for generous flavoring without waste.

With Elda’s NEW space saving, one-and-done sizes, say goodbye to clinking bottles and hello to endless grilling and cooking possibilities.

Developed by an immigrant family, Elda’s Kitchen prides itself on its small batch, artisan recipes based on 1950′s kitchen culture. Each sauce is packed with flavorful ingredient combinations meant to compliment any kind of cuisine. Elda’s Kitchen offers a wide variety of sauces inspired by different regions all over the world including but not limited to Ginger Teriyaki, Jamaican Jerk and Kentucky Bourbon.

For more information: https://eldaskitchen.com/

