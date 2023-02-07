Teen arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teenager who they say was involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday evening.

Authorities said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop around 6:44 p.m. Monday near First Avenue and Jessie Street, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver stopped the vehicle, then he and another occupant got out and escaped on foot.

A third suspect, Trevaughn Rogers, 19, of Mobile, was detained and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Rogers was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He was later released. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.