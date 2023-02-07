Teen in custody after stealing car, fleeing police

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old is in custody after deputies say he stole a car and fled from authorities.

On Tuesday morning, Jerry Bankhead was accused of burglarizing a business trailer on Live Oak Church Road and taking multiple items, including a violin.

Officials say an employee confronted him, and Bank threw the items back into the trailer, ran into the nearby woods, and stole a nearby car to flee.

Deputies say they quickly spotted Bankhead and allegedly pursued him until he crashed into a fence line near Interstate 10 and was taken into custody.

Bankhead was taken to a Regional Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding lights and sirens, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly spitting on a deputy.

