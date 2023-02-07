Advertise With Us
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta docks in Biloxi

Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday.

The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding past Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.

Starting Friday, the ship will be open for educational tours through February 21. The tour aims to educate with facts about the ship as well as its explorers.

For more information, visit the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum’s website.

