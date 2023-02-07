Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced.

During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet, ALDOT said. Oversized loads will be directed to use I-10 Exit 49 onto the Baldwin Beach Express to take U.S. 90 into Florida, according to ALDOT.

The work will also require the closure of a half-mile section of the eastbound lane and shoulder of I-10 for the duration of the project, ALDOT said.

The work is expected to be completed by about March 1.

