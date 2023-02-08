Advertise With Us
Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort update

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort.

Saturday, Feb. 11th

11 a.m.

34904 Alabama Highway 225

Spanish Fort, Al 36527

