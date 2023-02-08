Career fair held Wednesday for hundreds of students at Satsuma High School

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma high school opened its doors Wednesday to 41 different organizations and professionals for a career fair. All to help students figure out their next steps.

FOX10 News was able to lend a hand. Daeshen Smith and I answered questions about what we do on a daily basis.

“It’s a great aspect for our kids and our community,” Principal David Diaz said.

Principal Diaz said before we get to career fairs like this one, there are early options for students.

“We go through a career cruising program in the eighth grade, so they can figure what they like, and they can gauge their interest,” Principal Diaz said.

And students we spoke to say they already have an idea of what they want to do, but it’s always good to get more information.

Principal Diaz says the students definitely appreciate it.

“There was an immediate response from the kids. I know that one of the veterinarians came in with their animals and stuff. Immediately the kids were all about that. They were like ‘I have a parrot. I have a reptile,” Principal Diaz said.

Students from sophomores to seniors were able to participate.

