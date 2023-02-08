Catalytic converter thieves hit more than a dozen vehicles on the eastern shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Catalytic Converter thieves struck on the eastern shore early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023. More than a dozen cars were hit in Daphne and Fairhope. Police believe all of them to be related and have surveillance video from one location that might help find the thieves.

“Shocking of course, you know and of course, leading into that is that I’ve got five employees, you know that I’ve got to tell to go home,” said Garrett Henseler with Classic Pools and Patio.

Thieves stole five catalytic converters from trucks at Classic Pools and Patio in Montrose Tuesday morning. (Hal Scheurich)

Henseler had to send his employees home because of a costly theft overnight. Five of his trucks had their catalytic converters cut from underneath which is having a big impact on business.

“It’s affecting employees you know. They’re here to make a living and it’s affecting them. It’s affecting us as a business…customers who we maintain and do service work for, for their swimming pools,” explained Henesler.

Classic Pools and Patio wasn’t the only victim. Fairhope Police are working that case which is thought to be related to at least eight other catalytic converter thefts in Daphne.

Surveillance video taken from an upstairs bedroom at East Bay Apartments shows what’s thought to be three suspects pull up next to a work van. They got out and surveyed things before leaving for an hour. When they return, the car pulls in headfirst. The video shows the thieves quickly removing what they came for and leave. Police said they had seven other victims and expect that number to climb.

“We are anticipating more calls as people get up and get out and about…maybe people who work nights. They haven’t gotten to their car today,” said Heather DeAngelo with Daphne Police.

Alabama has strict new laws related to buying or selling catalytic converters which leads police to believe these thieves may be trying to sell out-of-state. If you have also experienced a theft of this kind or know anything about these crimes, call Daphne Police.

