Child injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake's Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a child injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.

Right now, investigators aren’t releasing much information on what happened or the condition of the child, but they are calling this an accidental shooting.

