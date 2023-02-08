Country star Hannah Ellis on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Hannah Ellis:

Hannah Ellis speaks the words she wishes she could hear on “Someone Else’s Heartbreak.” She penned the poignant song with Josh Kerr and Emily Falvey after her sister went through a devastating breakup, making Ellis realize how often we don’t take our own counsel when it comes to matters of the heart. It’s easy to dole out hard truth when you’re on the outside looking in, but the same advice falls on deaf ears when it’s your heart that’s breaking. The honest track, led by the push and pull of Ellis’ emotive vocal, releases February 10, 2023. “Country Can” celebrates country music’s ability to connect. A life force that bonds generations across time and space, country music remains a loyal friend in the highest of highs and lowest of lows. It keeps dive bars open ‘til after closing time and turns a parking lot into a party cove. Nothing makes you fall in love underneath back 40 stars or helps you find the words to say when you can’t like “Country Can.” The Kentucky native wrote the new song with Jason Massey, Parker Welling, and her husband, fellow singer/songwriter Nick Wayne. Curb Records recording artist and country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis’ journey – and world – is one all can feel at home in. The Campbellsville, Kentucky-native’s voice - a mix of favorite flannel, sparkling pink wine and welcome - is the friend we always wanted. Whether pouring from a car radio or your phone, the act named to Rolling Stone Country’s “Artist To Watch” list reminds you big leaps often come as a series of small steps when no one is looking. Having paid for her University of Kentucky degree with her full-ride scholarship, she – with the full support of her family – started chasing her dreams. Like so many, that meant a self-financed EP, and moving to Nashville to begin the endless rounds of writers nights, meetings, making friends, and trying to find your way. Hannah paid her dues, kept her focus and kept moving towards something she was sure she felt and knew was right. The fresh-faced songwriter, who has nearly 31 million career streams, has since written songs recorded by artists, and been featured as a vocalist on songs, spanning multiple genres, including: Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Emily Weisband, Cassadee Pope, Filmore, and Sidewalk Prophets. The magnetic artist, who has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times since making her debut, has toured with Carly Pearce, Gavin DeGraw, Dwight Yoakam, Devin Dawson, and many others, and has toured as part of the CMT “Next Women of Country” Tour.

---

