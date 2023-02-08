Eight Mile preacher accused of corpse abuse faces new charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preacher facing 3½-year-old corpse abuse charges faces new allegations that he failed to comply with regulations governing sex offenders.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore ruled Wednesday that prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider charges that Cederick Deanthony McMillian, 37, of Eight Mile, violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Separately, Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter denied a prosecution request to revoke McMillian’s bond based on the latest charges. Prosecutors from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the city of Prichard, which convicted McMillian on misdemeanor charges that he is appealing to Circuit Court, asked for bond to be revoked.

Moore heard arguments Wednesday about bond in the new case but deferred a decision until Thursday. For now, McMillian remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.

The 2019 charges stem from a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigation in Prichard. Deputies, at the request of family members, exhumed three bodies buried at Heritage Memorial Gardens, where he was executive director. Investigators said they found the shallow graves flooded with water, and alleged the bodies were not properly buried.

“They’re very old; they’re three years old, these abuse-of-corpse cases and SORNA cases,” defense attorney Dennis Knizley said.

McMillian was required to register as a sex offender after a 2012 conviction on a sodomy charge.

The latest charges cite three different churches where McMillian was working – Nov. 13 at New Birth Community Church, which is within 2,000 feet of Will Elementary School; Nov. 13 at Forward Church Ministries, which is within 2,000 feet of Causey Middle School; and March 4 at Pure Word Deliverance House of Prayer, which is within 2,000 feet of school or day care.

Knizley called those allegations “technical violations” stemming from guest preacher duties that his client performed. He said McMillian was close to finalizing a plea bargain and a resolution to a related lawsuit before his latest arrest.

“They were near resolution on a global resolution of a civil case that was arising out of that, as well, and the old SORNA violation,” he said. “But now these new SORNA technical violations have sort of put the entire resolution to case at a standstill.”

