Everything you need for Mardi Gras at Pop’s Midtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is in full swing and Pop’s Midtown has everything you need to help let the good times roll. From throws, to beads, to apparel and so much more... Pop’s is the place to be.

Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Pop’s to check out their Mardi Gras flair. Click on the link to get a preview of what they have to offer this year. Better yet, go check out Pop’s for yourself and get your gear for the Carnival season.

https://popsmidtown.com/

https://www.facebook.com/popsmidtown

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.