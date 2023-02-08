Healthy Living with USA Health: New mother/baby unit at Children’s & Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Director of Women’s Services Vicki Curtis and Nurse Manager Teneshia Edwards joined us from USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital is unveiling a newly remodeled and expanded Mother/Baby unit on the fifth floor of the hospital that will feature larger rooms for families and their newborns. Children’s & Women’s Hospital is the area’s leader in births, with more than 2,400 babies born there each year.

Some of the things discussed during the interview include:

•Larger rooms and luxury restroom amenities

•How we promote of couplet care and successful breastfeeding

•How we provide a high-quality experience from admission to discharge with a follow-up plan to promote maternal health

•Our new partnership with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, which aims to eliminate inequity, and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality.

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital

1700 Center Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/childrens-womens-hospital

---

