Heart for Athletes initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Lynn Batten, a pediatric cardiologist, and Amy Cockrell with Heart for Athletes sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, ways to the prevent it and an initiative designed to teach CPR in Baldwin County schools.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.