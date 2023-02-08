Advertise With Us
Heart for Athletes initiative

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Lynn Batten, a pediatric cardiologist, and Amy Cockrell with Heart for Athletes sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, ways to the prevent it and an initiative designed to teach CPR in Baldwin County schools.

