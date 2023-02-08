Infirmary Health heart screening event set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health is hosting a heart screening event this Friday, Feb.10, at three locations in Baldwin and Mobile counties. The screening will be free to the first 100 participants at each location. The event will be held at their locations in Bay Minette, Fairhope and Mobile from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Participants can get their blood pressure checked, cholesterol and glucose readings. Results will be available immediately and one of the healthcare professionals can talk to participants if there are any issues.

Dr. Thomas Turnage, a cardiologist with Infirmary Health, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the screening event.

