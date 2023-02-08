Kids helping kids: Local charity looks to help child after battle with cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -17- year-old Kaysheri Haffner first started Helping Hands Gulf Shores back when she was in sixth grade after a Meaningful Monday in her science class.

“She had the whole class write to a 7-year-old boy who had just gotten diagnosed with cancer at our school,” said Kaysheri Haffner. “That day I went home to my mom and said let’s do a fundraiser let’s do something more.”

Since then, the charity has helped a different child in need each year. This year’s child is 9-year-old Camden Pancner.

“His passion is trains. He loves trains he’s obsessed with them that’s the best way to put it,” said Andrew Pancner.

Camden started having problems in June of 2020 when he started having problems seeing. His father Andrew Pancner says the doctors ordered an emergency MRI after discovering Camden had severe optic nerve swelling.

“They unofficially told me my son has a brain tumor,” said Pancner. “He showed me all the diagrams of what a normal brain looks like vs what his did and my world just kind of came down all at once.”

Camden had emergency surgery and was officially diagnosed with metoblastoma. He had just started chemotherapy when things took another turn.

“His eyesight quickly went downhill,” added Pancner. “He lost the ability to talk for about two weeks and it completely reset his body. He had to learn how to walk again.

After a few weeks, Camden made strides in his treatment by learning how to walk again and celebrating the end of his chemotherapy. All while maintaining confidence beyond his years.

“I’ve gone through what nobody or any adult could have gone through,” said Camden Pancner. “Not even one. Only one child could do it and that’s me.”

All with his dad and his best friend by his side.

“He’s got my back and if he doesn’t God’s got my back,” said Camden Pancner.

“He’s my hero,” said Andrew Pancner.

Now the folks at Helping Hands Gulf Shores are pitching in to raise funds to support Camden and his family.

“We like to just help as much as we can and kind of make a cushion and make it a little easier and take something off their mind,” said Haffner.

Helping Hands Gulf Shores is hosting a donation drive on Friday, February 24th at Big Beach Brewery from 2-7. If you’re unable to make it to the event you can go to any PNC bank Camden Pancner donation drive.

