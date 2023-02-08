MAMGA to host their Royal Luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MAMGA is hosting their Royal Luncheon this weekend. The Royal Luncheon honors MAMGA”s King, Queen, and Royal Court.

It’s Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. at the Battlehouse Hotel.

They have invited Kamau Sadiki to the city to be our Royal Luncheon speaker. Mr. Sadiki appeared in the Africatown documentary movie “DESCENDANTS.” He is an accomplished civil/hydropower engineer and lead instructor of Diving with a Purpose, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to training minorities to scuba-dive. Mr. Sadiki vision is to see Africatown youth trained to dive, entering the cargo holds of the Clotilda as archaeologists, engineers, and scientists and making significant contributions to Clotilda research. He is one of only two African-American divers that have entered into an actual cargo hold of a Trans-Atlantic slave shipwreck. This vision is significant given that African Americans lead the nation in drownings because many cannot swim.

They will also celebrate our 85th anniversary and recognize MAMGA ‘s “Men of Eminence” who have made a mark on the organization.

Instructions to pay by Credit Card

Click the Following Link: https://www.mamga.org/paymentsdonations.html

Click the Yellow Donate Button

Enter your payment amount $600.00

Under Use the donation for: Select MAMGA’s Royal Luncheon

Click Donate with Debit or Credit Card

Enter your Payment Information and Click Donate Now

