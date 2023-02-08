Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re still working to get more information from Mobile police as they continue to search for clues in an early morning shooting.

We’re told this all happened just before 1 a.m. on Gloster Court. That’s off Cody Road North.

Details are still limited, but we do know one person was shot. The victim’s condition is not known, and there’s no word yet on a suspect.

We have reached out to police for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address
Alabama officials repsond to President Biden’s State of the Union address
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court
Veterinarian speaks out after being shot
Lillian veterinarian hit by bullet after man opened fire on her group
Thieves stole five catalytic converters from trucks at Classic Pools and Patio in Montrose...
Catalytic converter thieves hit more than a dozen vehicles on the eastern shore