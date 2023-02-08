Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Muggy morning; severe weather risk overnight

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs should reach the upper 70s later today with occasional showers and storms, but the most dangerous weather doesn’t arrive until late tonight and early Thursday. Our severe risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. The storms will weaken as they move into our area with the bulk of the rain that forms after 9am Thursday being East of I-65. An Upper Low could drive more widepsread rain into our area Friday so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any Friday or Friday night plans. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday and down into the 57-60 degree range for the weekend. The weather is mostly dry for Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning wlll be coming Sunday morning with a temperature in the low 30s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Rain chances rise
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023
More humid air returns; chance for showers, storms later in week