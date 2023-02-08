Muggy morning; severe weather risk overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs should reach the upper 70s later today with occasional showers and storms, but the most dangerous weather doesn’t arrive until late tonight and early Thursday. Our severe risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. The storms will weaken as they move into our area with the bulk of the rain that forms after 9am Thursday being East of I-65. An Upper Low could drive more widepsread rain into our area Friday so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any Friday or Friday night plans. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday and down into the 57-60 degree range for the weekend. The weather is mostly dry for Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning wlll be coming Sunday morning with a temperature in the low 30s.

