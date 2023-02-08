Pensacola PD: Active shooter report at Pensacola Catholic HS was case of ‘swatting’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged active shooter situation at Pensacola Catholic High School and determined that the call was fraudulent.

The Pensacola PD said it sent all available resources to the school to the school at 3043 W. Scott St. The call was determined to be a swatting” incident, authorities said.

Police said the school is secure and has resumed normal operating procedures.

