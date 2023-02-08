Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Preliminary hearing set for MCSO deputy accused of rape

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tyler Murphy, the Mobile County sheriff’s deputy who is accused of rape, has his preliminary hearing set for March, 16.

Murphy was scheduled to have his arraignment hearing today, but his attorney waived his right to that hearing and entered a plea of “not guilty”.

A judge will hear testimony about the allegations at the preliminary hearing and determine whether a grand jury should consider an indictment.

Murphy was arrested and charged last week with rape and sodomy from an incident in January while he was on duty.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman charged with attempted murder against ex-boyfriend
Woman charged with attempted murder against ex-boyfriend
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Mobile
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Mobile
Preliminary hearing set for MCSO deputy accused of rape
Preliminary hearing set for MCSO deputy accused of rape
Prichard PD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road
Prichard PD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road