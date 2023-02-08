Preliminary hearing set for MCSO deputy accused of rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tyler Murphy, the Mobile County sheriff’s deputy who is accused of rape, has his preliminary hearing set for March, 16.

Murphy was scheduled to have his arraignment hearing today, but his attorney waived his right to that hearing and entered a plea of “not guilty”.

A judge will hear testimony about the allegations at the preliminary hearing and determine whether a grand jury should consider an indictment.

Murphy was arrested and charged last week with rape and sodomy from an incident in January while he was on duty.

