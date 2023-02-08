Prichard PD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department confirmed the agency is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot at a Chevron Gas Station.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on St. Stephens Road.

Prichard PD has not confirmed the victim’s name.

FOX10 News has reached out to Prichard PD for more information on the incident and will provide an update once the information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.