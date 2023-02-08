Rain chances rise

(WALA) - We will have quiet weather tonight across the Gulf Coast with just a few light showers around.

We will wake up Wednesday to cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Highs will hit the low 70s in most spots and spotty showers are possible through the day.

A higher chance of rain and storms will come through late on Wednesday. The main line with the heaviest rain will happen in the late evening or overnight hours into Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Deep South in a broad marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) zone. So, widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated storm or two could get strong.

That rain will linger into early Thursday afternoon before exiting to the east. That should leave us in the clear for the Polka Dots on Thursday night, but there could still be some rain around while you’re getting in position.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.