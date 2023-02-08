Recipe: Lucy’s Mardi Gras Pasta
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz cavatappi pasta or any shape
- 1 lb raw shrimp
- 12 oz andouille sausage, sliced into half moons
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced small
- 1 green bell pepper, diced small
- 1 small red onion, diced small
- 3 tablespoon butter
- 3 tablespoon flour
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 3 teaspoon creole seasoning blend, divided
- ½ cup roasted red peppers, thinly sliced
- reserved pasta cooking liquid (see below)
STEPS:
- Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook for 5 minutes until it begins to brown. Add onion and yellow and green bell pepper. Continue to cook over medium high heat for 5-8 more minutes. Add shrimp and 1/2 tsp. of creole seasoning. Cook for 8 minutes, until shrimp are cooked through. Transfer sausage, vegetables and shrimp to a bowl.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta. Cook for 8 minutes. Before draining, remove 1 cup of starchy cooking liquid, set aside. Drain pasta.
- While pasta cooks, make sauce. Melt butter over medium heat in the same skillet that was used for sausage, vegetable and shrimp. Whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in heavy cream. Increase heat until cream bubbles. Remove from heat and whisk in Parmesan cheese, remaining 2.5 tsp. creole seasoning and smoked paprika.
- Add sausage, vegetables and shrimp to sauce. Add drained pasta, 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid, and roasted red peppers. Stir until well combined. Cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes.
- Garnish with green onions and shredded Parmesan cheese. Serve hot.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
---
