Recipe: Lucy’s Mardi Gras Pasta

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook for 5 minutes until it begins to brown. Add onion and yellow and green bell pepper. Continue to cook over medium high heat for 5-8 more minutes. Add shrimp and 1/2 tsp. of creole seasoning. Cook for 8 minutes, until shrimp are cooked through. Transfer sausage, vegetables and shrimp to a bowl.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta. Cook for 8 minutes. Before draining, remove 1 cup of starchy cooking liquid, set aside. Drain pasta.

While pasta cooks, make sauce. Melt butter over medium heat in the same skillet that was used for sausage, vegetable and shrimp. Whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in heavy cream. Increase heat until cream bubbles. Remove from heat and whisk in Parmesan cheese, remaining 2.5 tsp. creole seasoning and smoked paprika.

Add sausage, vegetables and shrimp to sauce. Add drained pasta, 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid, and roasted red peppers. Stir until well combined. Cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes.