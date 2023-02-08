Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies opens February 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - — Mobile is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, February 10, when locally owned and operated Spring Hill Crumbl Cookies, located at 4356 Old Shell Road, Ste. A, Mobile, AL 36608, opens its doors.

Make your Valentine’s Day celebrations a little sweeter with a pink box! Store owners, Collin and Kayla Roof, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration. Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 60 career opportunities to Mobile locals. The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Nothing warms the heart like a fresh box of cookies! Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, February 15, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.

Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

ABOUT THE OWNERS

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owner, and retired Navy Officer, Collin Roof, and his Shark Tank Entrepreneur wife, Kayla. “We had one taste of the Raspberry Cheesecake cookie and we were hooked! We knew we had to bring Crumbl Cookies to our home in the Alabama Gulf Coast.”, states the Roofs. “Together with our three children, we are thrilled to open our second location in the area!”, says owner Kayla.

The Roofs have spent months perfecting the Spring Hill location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Mobile together over a box of the best cookies in the world. ABOUT CRUMBL Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.

In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 40+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

---

