Super Bowl safety and security tech advances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, the Super Bowl is the biggest show on earth. Tech advances used at the Super Bowl will soon be coming to the entire nation. Top experts in Super Bowl and public safety joined us for a special interview. We talked with former Police Chief Brian Dugan, who led security efforts for the Super Bowl in Tampa, former local Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner and Verizon Frontline President Maggie Hallbach about new 5G communications and infrastructure improvements in Arizona. We also learned how innovations powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband will continue to expand across the country.

For more than two years, public safety agencies have been planning for the big game in Arizona and, as we’ve seen throughout the season, the critical importance of first responders at events such as the Super Bowl - both on and off the field - is clear. To prepare for first responders’ needs, Verizon Frontline has been investing in and installing advanced communication technology across the Phoenix area to help ensure the safety of players and fans at the big game as well as those in local communities for years to come.

