MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to severe weather awareness, knowing the terminology of tornadoes is incredibly important.

We do severe weather awareness week in February because we are getting close to our severe weather season. We start to see things pick up in March and then April is the month we’re most likely to see tornadoes and severe weather in the state of Alabama.

We need to know some tornado terminology:

When there’s a tornado watch you need to be prepared because conditions are favorable of tornadoes.

When we have a tornado warning a tornado has been spotted or located by radar.

On rare occasions, we get tornado emergencies. That’s when we know we have a destructive tornado on the ground causing severe damage. Never take one of these lightly!

It’s very important to know all the tornado terminology to stay safe as we head into severe weather season.

